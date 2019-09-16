Province sets date for inquest into fatal Hamilton police shooting of Tony Divers

The Ministry of the Solicitor General has set a November date to look into the death of a Hamilton man shot by police in 2016.

Dr. Karen Schiff, the supervising coroner for Hamilton, revealed a Nov. 4 start date at John Sopinka Court House for the inquest into Anthony Divers’ death.

In Monday’s release, Schiff said the inquest is “mandatory under the Coroners Act,” and will “examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Divers’ death.”

The 36-year-old Divers died in hospital less than an hour after he was shot by police near Hamilton GO Centre just before midnight on Sept. 30, 2016.

The incident narrative from the Special Investigations Unit said the trouble started around 11:35 p.m., on the night of the shooting when a woman had called police to say she had been assaulted outside a bar.

SIU Director Tony Laparco’s report said a “serious injury to her left cheek” was “reasonable grounds” for police to arrest Divers for assault.

A police officer was eventually able to track down Divers around 11:45 p.m. at a bus shelter.

Upon arrival, Divers left that location and began to “walk briskly” on James Street south while the officer followed yelling “stop” and “get down.”

Ignoring the instructions, the officer drew his weapon as Divers put his right hand under his sweatshirt as he continued to walk away.

After a number of commands to “show his hands,” Divers faced the officer, lifted his hand from under his sweater and approached the officer.

Divers was shot twice by police.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Nov 4 with Dr. John Carlisle presiding as inquest coroner and Michael Blain as counsel to the coroner.

The inquiry is expected to hear from approximately 20 witnesses over two weeks.

