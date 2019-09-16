Man charged after allegedly stealing from car in Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton police say a picture snapped by a witness helped officers to locate a suspect believed to have stolen items from a car in the city’s east end.

Police say a 48-year-old man was reportedly seen “rummaging” through the cabin of a parked grey Honda Civic just before midnight on Sunday in the area of King Street East and Rosedale Avenue.

Officers who arrived at the scene say they used a photo from a witness, which was reportedly taken when the man was walking away from the car, and matched it with a suspect discovered a few blocks from the scene.

The suspect was arrested, searched and found to be in possession of the items believed to have come from the Honda, police said.

Investigators allege the man had violated three probation orders, and he was subsequently charged with theft, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with probation.

