More than $9K in fines issued as London police crack down on nuisance parties

Eight people are facing fines under the city’s updated nuisance bylaw after two large house parties were visited by police over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to a house on Patricia Street following reports of a loud party at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. Roughly 150 people were in the backyard, according to police, and more were reportedly arriving as officers were on the premises.

Two 20-year-old men living in the home were each fined $1,000 plus a $130 surcharge.

Then, at 4:45 p.m. the same day, police were called to a home on John Street with reports of a party with 300 to 350 attendees.

Six 19-year-old men who lived in the home were also fined $1,000 each plus a $130 surcharge.

The charges come roughly a week after police fined four tenants at a Broughdale Avenue house party and just over two weeks after city council gave final approval to changes to the nuisance bylaw aimed at combating the growing issue of large, unsanctioned gatherings.