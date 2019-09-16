Traffic
September 16, 2019 12:25 pm

Manitoba speeder caught in construction zone en route to ‘church’ faces $2,700 fine

By Online Journalist  Global News
The driver was caught going 161 km/h in a marked 60 zone.

File/Global News
A Manitoba driver facing massive fines after an incident Thursday on Highway 16 may be praying a little harder after seeing his traffic ticket.

Police said the driver – who blasted through a manned construction zone in a minivan travelling at 161 km/h – gave officers the excuse of being late for church.

Manitoba RCMP handed down a fine of $2,694, as well as a serious offence notice, which means a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

READ MORE: Manitoba driver dinged $2,092 for speeding in construction zone

In June, RCMP said a driver fined just over $2,000 was the largest fine for construction zone speeding to date. The driver in that case was travelling 78 km/h over the limit.

WATCH: Winnipeg city councilors discuss lowering residential speed limits

