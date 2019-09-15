Canadian musicians ‘Rock the Big House’ at the Kingston Pen

More than 2,500 people rocked out to their favourite bands — while supporting the United Way KFL&A — Saturday night at the Kingston Penitentiary.

It was the first time a public concert was held at Canada’s oldest penitentiary.

Some fans went as far as to dress up as prisoners.

“My friend decided to make these because he’s a huge fan of the Headstones. He said, ‘you know what, why don’t we go as the ‘Stones at the penitentiary?’ I said let’s do it,” one fan said.

The Tragically Hip’s Paul Langlois acted as the MC, introducing several Canadian bands, including The Trews, Kasador, The Headstones and The Pursuit of Happiness. There was also a special appearance by Tom Cochrane.

Funds collected from the 2,500 tickets sold will be going directly to the United Way KFL&A, to support their youth programs.

“We know that youth need help the most,” said Bhavana Varma, CEO of the United Way KFL&A. “We provide a lot of programs for youth to help at risk, prevent homelessness and prevent youth from getting into the justice system in the future.”

Between songs, Langlois spoke to the crowd saying: “We need to thank corrections and Canada and the St. Lawrence Parks Association because they allowed us to do this.

“Let’s keep things positive. We are doing things for our community and who doesn’t like helping other people.”