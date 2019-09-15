Weather
September 15, 2019 12:41 pm

P.E.I. to launch disaster assistance program, emergency fund next week

By Staff The Canadian Press

A fallen tree is seen on top of a picnic table in the Prince Edward Island National Park, P.E.I., in a recent handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada,
A A

Prince Edward Island is rolling out a provincial disaster assistance program next week as residents rebuild from post-tropical storm Dorian, which struck the island earlier this month.

The program is a first in the Atlantic province and is intended to help residents with uninsurable basic property loss from disasters.

READ MORE: Large group of American birds swept into Nova Scotia by hurricane Dorian

Story continues below

Small businesses, municipal governments and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible to apply, with details on applications still to come.

A one-time emergency fund will also be provided to 6,000 people in the province currently receiving income assistance.

Income assistance clients will receive $110, couples will receive $140 and an additional $30 for each dependent will be provided.

READ MORE: Point Pleasant Park in Halifax set to reopen to visitors post-Dorian

The province says people will begin to receive the money next Thursday or Friday through direct deposit or by cheque.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
disaster assistance program
Dorian
Emergency Fund
Hurricane Dorian
P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.