Harvest moon in the Okanagan: A collection of your photos
A harvest moon shone brightly over the Okanagan on Friday night, and Global News viewers sent in several photos of the lunar event.
A harvest moon, according to NASA, is a full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. The harvest moon’s light helps farmers work late into the night to collect crops.
Below are several photos of the harvest moon taken by Global Okanagan viewers.
