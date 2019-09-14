Okanagan
September 14, 2019 1:44 pm

Harvest moon in the Okanagan: A collection of your photos

By Online Journalist  Global News

A bright harvest moon loomed over the Okanagan on Friday night.

Jim McKillop
A A

A harvest moon shone brightly over the Okanagan on Friday night, and Global News viewers sent in several photos of the lunar event.

A harvest moon, according to NASA, is a full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. The harvest moon’s light helps farmers work late into the night to collect crops.

Below are several photos of the harvest moon taken by Global Okanagan viewers.

Harvest moon
Harvest moon
Harvest moon
Harvest moon
Harvest moon
Harvest moon
Harvest moon
Harvest moon
Harvest moon

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Full Moon
Harvest Moon
lunar event
Moon
Okanagan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.