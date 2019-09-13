Calgary city councillor concerned after truck rollover near Country Hills Boulevard

A city councillor is calling the intersection at 112 Avenue and Country Hills Boulevard in northwest Calgary a “challenge” after a tractor-trailer rollover shut down parts of the street on Friday.

Residents had previously expressed concerns about the constant flow of heavy truck traffic through the area.

Ward 1 councillor Ward Sutherland said he is aware of those concerns, and that investments have been made to make that particular intersection safer, but he will be looking at other ways to improve it.

READ MORE: Serious crash sends 2 people to hospital, shuts down Stoney Trail for several hours in Calgary

“This has been a challenge intersection for years,” Sutherland said. “We’ve invested a lot of money the last couple of years on safety, with the crossings, the timers and the boulevards. However, this is becoming an issue of whether or not this is driver error.

“[Drivers] are taking it too fast and we did put the red camera in.”

Sutherland said he is planning a meeting with industry leaders in the coming weeks to address the safety issue. The councillor said it’s unlikely they will be able to restrict heavy trucks on the road but other options will be considered.

“We might have to put in mandatory restrictions at this time, if this continues,” Sutherland said. “This is the first accident in a long time… but nevertheless, there are too many close calls and we’re going to have discussions.

“Ultimately, it has to be safe and these drivers have to be held accountable.”

Calgary police said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle that rolled on Friday, was not injured.

It’s unclear what caused the gravel truck to flip.