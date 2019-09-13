5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Agassiz Fall Fair & Corn Festival
Sept. 13 & 14
Agassiz Fairgrounds
Agassizfallfair.com
2 — Whistler Village Beer Festival
Sept. 9 to 15
Whistler Olympic Plaza
gibbonswhistler.com
3 — First Pick Handmade
Sept. 14 & 15
Heritage Hall, Main Street, Vancouver
firstpickhandmade.com
4 — Harvest Moon Walk
Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Iona Beach Regional Park, Richmond
metrovancouver.org
5 — ABRA Cadabra – A Tribute to ABBA
Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial Theatre, North Vancouver
iloveabba.com
