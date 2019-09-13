New fall festival to take place in Midland at end of September

A new fall festival featuring performers and buskers will take to the streets of Midland on Sept. 28.

The inaugural Marché de Nuit Midland Night Market will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Elizabeth Street, between King and First streets.

READ MORE: Midland man charged in connection with convenience store robbery: OPP

During the festival, performances will take place on the street as well as in a big top tent. There will also be a hula hoop area and face-paintings for families.

The night will be topped off with fire jugglers at 8 p.m.

The free event will also feature a variety of artists and artisans, as well as Indigenous story-telling.

READ MORE: OPP investigate overnight Midland robbery, suspect at large

The Midland Public Library is hosting an author reading with Elly MacKay, an author and illustrator, at 2 p.m.

MacKay will also be leading two free art workshops at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration through the library is required for the workshops.

WATCH: Thousands flock to 150th Annual Norwood Fall Fair