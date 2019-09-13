Canada
September 13, 2019 5:42 pm

New fall festival to take place in Midland at end of September

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The inaugural Marché de Nuit Midland Night Market will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Elizabeth Street, between King and First streets.

Nicole Mortillaro
A new fall festival featuring performers and buskers will take to the streets of Midland on Sept. 28.

During the festival, performances will take place on the street as well as in a big top tent. There will also be a hula hoop area and face-paintings for families.

The night will be topped off with fire jugglers at 8 p.m.

The free event will also feature a variety of artists and artisans, as well as Indigenous story-telling.

The Midland Public Library is hosting an author reading with Elly MacKay, an author and illustrator, at 2 p.m.

MacKay will also be leading two free art workshops at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration through the library is required for the workshops.

