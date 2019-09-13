Police searching for James Lee Stepanow, missing from The Pas

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man from The Pas.

James Lee Stepanow, 46, last made contact with family Sept. 3.

READ MORE: Human remains found in The Pas, Man., belong to missing woman: RCMP

Stephanow is 6’1” tall, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He may be driving a black Ford F150 pickup truck with Manitoba plates HKK 715.

Anyone with information on Stepanow’s whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED VIDEO: Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions