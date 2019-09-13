Bob Cameron to join the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ‘Ring of Honour’

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are going to add a 12th name to their Ring of Honour, and the latest inductee is none other than legendary punter Bob Cameron.

The official ceremony will take place at halftime during the Blue and Gold’s Sept. 27 home game against the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

The “Acadian Rifle”, as Cameron was known during his days with the Acadia Axemen, won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 1977 as the outstanding player in Canadian University Football and later that year was selected sixth overall by Edmonton in the CFL Draft.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers to add Doug Brown to Ring of Honour

The Ancaster, Ontario native spent three seasons with the Eskimos as a back up quarterback to the likes of Bruce Lemmerman, Tom Wilkinson, and then Warren Moon before joining Winnipeg in 1980 where he was converted to a punter.

Cameron spent 23 seasons in Blue and Gold and played in 394 games until he retired at the age of 48 following the 2003 season. That included a stretch of 353 consecutive games played from Aug. 27, 1980 to Sept. 16, 2000, one of several CFL records Cameron set during his CFL Hall of Fame career.

Cameron not only established himself as one of the most consistent punters to ever perform that duty — but he especially excelled in adverse playing conditions. A must for October and November football games in Winnipeg and around the rest of the league. That skill played a huge role in Cameron being named the Outstanding Canadian Player in the 1988 Grey Cup.

Cameron played in six Grey Cup games for the Blue Bombers and won rings with three of those squads in 1984, 1988, and 1990. He was also a four-time CFL all-star and was named to six divisional “dream teams.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign son of Hall of Fame punter Bob Cameron

Cameron was named the Blue Bombers nominee for Outstanding Canadian in 1988 and 1998 and was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2003. He is also a member of the Nova Scotia Football Hall of Fame (2009), the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (2010), and the Acadia University Athletics Hall of Fame (2013).

Cameron is the lone Ring of Honour inductee for 2019 and joins an illustrious group of legends that includes Chris Walby, Ken Ploen, Gerry James, Milt Stegall, Dieter Brock, Leo Lewis, Bud Grant, Herb Gray, Doug Brown, Jack Jacobs and Fritz Hanson.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play

RELATED VIDEO: Bomber super fan Frank Horsley flew to Winnipeg from the UK for the Banjo Bowl