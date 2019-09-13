Edmonton Oilers’ superstar forward Connor McDavid cleared to practice as knee rehab continues

It’s so far, so good for Connor McDavid in training camp as he rehabs his knee.

The Edmonton Oilers’ superstar forward was cleared for practice and didn’t require a non-contact jersey as the team hit the ice Friday for the first time in camp.

McDavid, the second-leading scorer in the NHL last year, partially tore a left knee ligament five months ago in the last game of the 2018-19 regular season when he rammed into a goalpost at high speed.

He didn’t require surgery, but has been working to heal the knee all summer.

McDavid has already taken part in pre-camp practices and scrimmages and to date does not appear hampered by the injury.

However, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett says the plan is to take it slow with the Oilers captain to make sure he’s 100 per cent when the regular season starts.

McDavid is expected to see limited action, perhaps even none, in pre-season games.