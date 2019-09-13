Trending
September 13, 2019 12:24 pm

‘Player of the game’ gets an AK-47 on Russian hockey team

By Senior National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

WATCH: Izhstal Izhevsk, a mid-tier hockey team in Russia, uses a Kalashnikov rifle as a trophy.

A A

In hockey-playing Russia, gun rewards you.

A mid-tier Russian hockey team has adopted a higher-calibre version of a popular dressing room tradition by using an AK-47 as a trophy to recognize the best player after every game.

READ MORE: Twitter mocks Trump’s altered hurricane map with more Sharpie ‘fixes’

Players on Izhstal Izhevsk, in Russia’s VHL, honoured their goaltender this week by arming him with the rifle after a standout performance.

Video posted by the team on YouTube shows head coach Ramil Saifullin walking into the dressing room after a game, Kalashnikov rifle in hand.

Ramil Saifullin, coach of Izhstal Izhevsk, holds an AK-47 in his team’s dressing room on Sept. 10, 2019.

Izhstal Izhevsk/YouTube

He can be heard cocking the gun just before he delivers a speech about the team’s performance. He then hands the gun over to the team captain, who in turn presents it to the goalie.

Goalie Saveli Kononov holds an AK-47 after his team, Izhstal Izhevsk, honoured his performance in a game on Sept. 10, 2019.

Izhstal Izhevsk/YouTube

“Man of the match”-style trophies have become common in many leagues, including the NHL. However, the trophy is usually something slightly less deadly, like a silly hat or a jacket.

Kononov stopped 36 of 38 shots in his team’s 3-2 victory over Chelmet Chelyabinsk. Forward Vadim Shchegolkov also played well, with one goal and five shots.

(Perhaps he didn’t win the AK-47 because they didn’t want to give him any more shots.)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AK-47
Assault Rifle
Hockey
hockey traditions
Izhstal Izhevsk
Kalashnikov
man of the match
player of the game
Russian hockey
Russian hockey trophy

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.