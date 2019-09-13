‘Player of the game’ gets an AK-47 on Russian hockey team

In hockey-playing Russia, gun rewards you.

A mid-tier Russian hockey team has adopted a higher-calibre version of a popular dressing room tradition by using an AK-47 as a trophy to recognize the best player after every game.

READ MORE: Twitter mocks Trump’s altered hurricane map with more Sharpie ‘fixes’

Players on Izhstal Izhevsk, in Russia’s VHL, honoured their goaltender this week by arming him with the rifle after a standout performance.

Video posted by the team on YouTube shows head coach Ramil Saifullin walking into the dressing room after a game, Kalashnikov rifle in hand.

He can be heard cocking the gun just before he delivers a speech about the team’s performance. He then hands the gun over to the team captain, who in turn presents it to the goalie.

“Man of the match”-style trophies have become common in many leagues, including the NHL. However, the trophy is usually something slightly less deadly, like a silly hat or a jacket.

Hawks drop first game 3-0. Player of the game was Tria Enns, she was a brick wall stopping 37 shots! pic.twitter.com/fntw2NSG8q — Pembina Valley U18 Female AAA Hawks (@femalepvhawks) September 7, 2019

Kononov stopped 36 of 38 shots in his team’s 3-2 victory over Chelmet Chelyabinsk. Forward Vadim Shchegolkov also played well, with one goal and five shots.

(Perhaps he didn’t win the AK-47 because they didn’t want to give him any more shots.)