Canadian Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries wants to compete for U.S.

Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries has asked Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) to be released from her position with Team Canada so she can compete for the United States.

A spokesperson from High-Performance Public Relations, which represents BSC, confirmed to Global News via email that Humphries has asked to be released from the organization.

Humphries is involved in ongoing litigation against BCS in regards to a discrimination and harassment complaint, though the exact nature of her complaint is not known. She lodged the initial complaint last year and did not compete for Canada last winter.

“Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton abides by its harassment and discrimination policy that has been in place since 2006,” a statement from BSC reads. “We can’t provide any comments since this investigation is strictly private and confidential.”

Humphries piloted Canada to Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014 and took home a bronze in 2018.

The 34-year-old Calgarian was also one of Canada’s flag-bearers at the closing ceremonies in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

Humphries had dominated women’s bobsled, winning four overall World Cup titles in a span of six seasons before her hiatus last winter.

She also became the first woman to drive an all-female crew against men in a four-man World Cup bobsled race in 2016.

She has been lobbying for women to get their own four-person races at the Olympic Games.

