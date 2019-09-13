Fire breaks out at new build home under construction in Scarborough

Toronto Fire Services says a 3-alarm fire broke out at home under construction in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Westbourne Avenue, in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area, just after 3:30 a.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson said they were called to a home for a fire in the garage area that eventually spread to the second floor of the home.

READ MORE: 4-alarm fire knocked down at vacant complex in North York

The fire then spread to the adjacent home, the spokesperson said.

Fire officials said there was no one living in either of the homes and no one was injured.

Toronto Fire said there was a partial collapse at the rear of the first home and that strong, heavy winds made it difficult to battle the fire.

About an hour later, at around 4:30 a.m. the main body of the fire had been knocked down and crews dealt with hotspots, fire officials said.

Platoon Chief James Green, with Toronto Fire, told Global News on scene that there are signs the fire looks “suspicious.”

“As we put the fire out and were looking at it, extremely heavy fire load in both of these structures and for it to spread so fast and to be so fully involved when we arrived that definitely makes us a little bit suspicious.”

“We are also having reports from neighbours that people were seen in the area just before the fire,” Green said. “They are checking their home video cameras to see if they got anything that they can turn over to the police and our investigating team.”

Fire investigators and have been notified.