Saskatchewan weather outlook: 20 degree heat and sunshine return

Warm, dry and sunny weather returns to Saskatchewan.

Weather forecast

Friday

Temperatures slid back into mid-single digits Friday morning with thick fog developing in parts of central and southern Saskatchewan after all of the added rain over the past few days.

200m visibility in thick fog this morning in Regina, Estevan & Nipawin, but it has now lifted & all fog advisories have ended https://t.co/A407lpUUUo #yqr #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/RS74T5UV8Z — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 13, 2019

A building upper ridge of high pressure did bring back sunshine by midday as temperatures spring up toward and into the 20s for an afternoon high for the first time in a few days.

Friday night

There is a chance of showers Friday evening and overnight as temperatures slide back only a few degrees into single digits heading into the early morning hours.

Saturday

The weekend kicks off on a mostly sunny note Saturday morning before clouds build back in during the afternoon.

The mercury should manage to make it into the low 20s for an afternoon high.

Sunday

Conditions will improve even further on Sunday as partly-to-mostly sunny skies prevail with daytime highs surging up even further into the mid-20s.

Work week outlook

The third week of school kicks off on a warm note with temperatures in the 25 to 28 degree range Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Unsettled weather returns with a risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday into Wednesday as the next low-pressure system pushes into the province and drops daytime highs out of the 20s and into the teens.

The September 13 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by John Perret near Martensville:

