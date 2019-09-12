Snow Lake RCMP seek further victims after historical sexual abuse arrest

A Flin Flon man has been arrested after two men came forward with allegations that they had been sexually abused as children, and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Snow Lake RCMP began investigating in August after the first man reported being sexually abused when he was a child living in Swan Lake between 2004 and 2012.

During the investigation a second man came forward with allegations he was also sexually abused by the same suspect during the same period.

READ MORE: Man breaks in to woman’s home, sexually assaults her then flees, say Winnipeg police

Daniel Hughes, 34, has been charged with 11 offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, and sexual exploitation.

Hughes has since been released with numerous court imposed conditions.

On Aug 30, Snow Lake #rcmpmb charged 34yo Daniel Hughes, of Flin Flon, with 11 offences incl Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference & Sexual Exploitation after 2 male victims reported sexual abuse they experienced as children, in Snow Lake, between 2004-2012. https://t.co/Y2WXFRPTwr — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 12, 2019

Police say Hughes lived in Snow Lake until 2016 before moving to Flin Flon and was last employed as a house parent responsible for the supervision of children in residence at Frontier Collegiate Institute in Cranberry Portage from 2016 to early 2019.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims.

READ MORE: Repeat sex offender released from Headingley jail, women and girls at risk

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information is asked to call Snow Lake RCMP at 204-358-7723 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Snow Lake RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP Major Crimes unit.

RELATED VIDEO: RCMP seeking other victims of Garden Hill child sexual assault