One month later, streetlights back on in Edmonton’s Forest Heights neighbourhood

After more than a month in the dark, the streetlights are back on in a central Edmonton neighbourhood.

Over the weekend, residents in Forest Heights shared their frustrations with Global News. They said the streetlights in their area had been out for more than a month and that calls to the city went largely unanswered.

Area residents said they worried the darkness would elicit illegal activity.

“I’ve called 311 multiple times and I’ve never [received] a response from them,” Debra Couwenberg said Sunday. Couwenberg has lived in Forest Heights for 23 years.

“I’m feeling ignored. I’m feeling that they don’t think this is a very important situation, but all of us in the neighbourhood who have called many times know that there is a danger here without lights.”

On Monday, Couwenberg said, EPCOR crews were in the area and by Tuesday the lights were back in operation.

“It’s a big relief to have the lights back on. It’s lit up, you can see the cars, you can see the neighbourhood at night. It’s wonderful. I feel safe again.”

On Sunday, the city said it received a repair ticket on July 25 for the streetlights at 106 Avenue and 75 Street, and 104 Avenue and 74 Street. The city said repairs were underway.

On Thursday, EPCOR said it worked with the City of Edmonton to support the contractor in safely energizing the streetlights in Forest Heights.