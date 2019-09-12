Calgary paramedic charged with sexual assault, sexual interference involving a minor

A Calgary paramedic was arrested and charged on Wednesday with sex crimes involving a child, Global News has learned.

The man, who Global News is not naming in order to protect the identity of the victim, was a paramedic working with EMS in Calgary.

He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a child, according to Alberta Justice.

The accused was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24.

The conditions of his bail stipulate the paramedic can’t have any contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 16. He also can’t attend any parks, pools or any place where a person under the age of 16 might be.

Alberta Health Services would not comment on one of its employees being charged or say whether the paramedic was still working with EMS.