Bianca Andreescu’s win at US Open inspires young Saskatchewan athletes

Many Canadians from across the country tuned in to watch Bianca Andreescu beat Sera Williams at the US Open tennis championships.

It was the first time a Canadian has ever won a singles Grand Slam title, inspiring future generations of tennis players including those in Saskatchewan.

“It was super exciting. Especially, to see someone from Canada and go on and play at such a huge level against people like Serena William, who we’ve looked up to since we were small,” said Anya Chavez, a U18 tennis player.

“It’s definitely inspiring to all Canadians, not just tennis people, to pick up a racket and go play or get better and show that you can do anything,” said Keegan Rice, a U14 tennis player.

Denise Fernandez, a tennis director with Tennis Saskatchewan, said it is important for young athletes to have someone to look up to, someone who’s achieved a high amount of success.

“They have a role model. They have someone who has probably been to the same tournaments they have and now have made it to the top,” said Fernandez.

“Everybody wants to be Bianca.”

For U16 tennis player Teah Chavez, Andreescu’s win motivates her to strive for that same level of excellence.

“I’m just thinking I can be there one day and that I can do this, it’s really exciting,” Chavez said.

That’s the message Andreescu is putting out there, not only to tennis players, but to all young people.

“Dream big to get big. That’s what I’ve been doing ever since I was little. No dream is too big,” Andreescu said Wednesday at a press conference.

“If you really believe in yourself and don’t let anyone get in your way, block out distractions, I think you can do really big things.”