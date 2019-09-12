Canada
September 12, 2019 2:07 pm

Edmonton’s weed-eating goat pilot project wraps up after 3 years

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: It's that time of year again. The goats have returned to Rundle Park for their summer weed-eating duties. (June 2019).

A A

After three years, a group of goats used to manage weeds at a north Edmonton park is saying farewell.

Story continues below

Next week marks the end of the three-year GoatWorks pilot project at Rundle Park. Introduced in 2017, the program used goats as an environmentally conscious method of weed control in natural areas and parks.

READ MORE: Weed-eating goats have arrived at Edmonton’s Rundle Park

With the goats’ job coming to an end, work will now begin to research how effective the program has been for noxious weed control.

“Once the goats leave Rundle Park next week, our partners from Olds College will finish their research on which species of noxious weeds are growing in Rundle Park,” said Joy Lakhan, the City of Edmonton’s GoatWorks project coordinator.

“They will also look at how the species have changed over three years, and how effective the goats have been at controlling those species.”

The city said the results of the research will be available next year. Council will take a look at the results to determine the future of the program.

Watch below: It’s a job that attracted about 240 applicants and the competition to land the highly-coveted role was fierce. In the City of Edmonton there can only be one goatmaster.

The animals have particularly targeted leafy spurge, Canadian thistle, burdock and toadflax. If left to grow wild, Lakhan said the Canadian thistle would grow to be about four-feet tall and flower by the end of the summer.

“People are excited about the goats being here in Edmonton,” Lakhan said. “I think it’s really something for Edmontonians to celebrate.”

READ MORE: Meet Edmonton’s weed-eating goats at Rundle Park

This program was introduced in response to city council’s ban on cosmetic herbicides, with some exemptions, on city-owned land in 2015.

09-12-goatsCT1

Edmonton’s hired weed-eating goats work their final shift as part of a three-year pilot project at Rundle Park, Sept. 12, 2019.

Charles Taylor, Global News
09-12-goatsCT4

Edmonton’s hired weed-eating goats work their final shift as part of a three-year pilot project at Rundle Park, Sept. 12, 2019.

Charles Taylor, Global News
goats6

Goats are being used at Rundle Park in Edmonton to combat noxious weeds.

Global News
goats5

Goats are being used at Rundle Park in Edmonton to combat noxious weeds.

Global News
goats4

Goats are being used at Rundle Park in Edmonton to combat noxious weeds.

Global News
goats3

Goats are being used at Rundle Park in Edmonton to combat noxious weeds.

Global News
goats2

Goats are being used at Rundle Park in Edmonton to combat noxious weeds.

Global News
goats

Goats are being used at Rundle Park in Edmonton to combat noxious weeds.

Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton goats
Edmonton weed control
Edmonton weeds
GoatWorks pilot project
Noxious weeds Edmonton
Rundle Park
Rundle Park goats
Rundle Park weed
Rundle park weed goats
Weed control goats
Weed-eating goats

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.