RCMP search for missing 17-year-old last seen Tuesday
Langley RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager last seen on Tuesday.
Rachel Sky Fitz, 17, was last sighted near her home in the Willoughby area.
Police said she hasn’t accessed her social media accounts or spoken to her friends since then, and there is no indication she’s used public transit.
She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six and 106 pounds with blonde hair and greenish-blue eyes.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Langley RCMP.
