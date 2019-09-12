Canadian Special Forces chopper to take flight in Waterloo this weekend

If you live in the city of Waterloo and spot a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter flying around on Saturday morning, don’t panic.

A CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron will be landing on the University of Waterloo campus sometime between 9 a.m. and noon as part of a demonstration for Hack the North, a hackathon that will be taking place there from Sept. 13 to 15.

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) will be participating in Hack the North, which it says is the country’s biggest hackathon.

CANSOFCOM is warning Waterloo residents there may be increased noise in areas where the chopper travels. It may also be flying at a low altitude as part of the demonstration.