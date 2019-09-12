Shooting near Winnipeg Police HQ overnight; suspect at large

Tape is up around several scenes in downtown Winnipeg after a shooting near police headquarters.

The shooting happened overnight Thursday and has left the Winnipeg Police headquarters and a parking lot and sidewalk on Garry Street blocked off to pedestrians.

The police association’s Moe Sabourin said the victim and suspect were at large until recently, when the victim may have been located at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Winnipeg police will have a press conference at 11 a.m. to release more details.

