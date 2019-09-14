Recovery Day bringing star power to The Forks to celebrate beating addiction

An upcoming event at The Forks is aimed at celebrating recovery from substance use and addiction, and it’s getting some star power to help spread its positive message.

Recovery Day, a free event Saturday afternoon, features, among others, guest speaker Mackenzie Phillips – best known for her TV acting roles on One Day at a Time and Orange is the New Black.

Phillips, who has a well-documented history of substance abuse, addiction and trauma, said she’s happy to be part of an event that helps reduce the stigma of addiction.

“It’s very important, not only to me, but to so many families,” Phillips told 680 CJOB.

“So many families struggle with a loved one who is trying to overcome a substance use disorder, and I love being a part of the new wave of people who are happy to recover out loud – to let everybody know there’s a solution.”

Phillips, who works full time at a Los Angeles treatment centre in addition to her entertainment career, said her city is experiencing similar problems to Winnipeg when it comes to the meth crisis.

“We’re seeing as huge uptick in methamphetamine use here in California as well,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you think, “That went away a long time ago’… but no, it didn’t.

“That drug just hooks you and grabs you and twists everything that is good and right about you into something completely different.”

Saturday’s event, which features a performance by Vancouver rapper Madchild (of Swollen Members fame) – also a notable former addict – as well as local speakers and musicians, has the goal of helping the public understand and support those who are affected by substance abuse.

“I’ve been to treatment 11 times,” said Phillips. “My story says I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m the anomaly. Most of us die, sadly.

“My message is ‘there is hope’. Let’s all work together. Let’s make this a movement of people who are reclaiming their power and living their best lives as opposed to hiding in a dark room with a needle.”

