Quebec plan to partially reimburse glasses for children under 18 in effect

Quebec will be reimbursing part of the expenses incurred to buy glasses for children under the age of 18, Premier François Legault reiterated Thursday.

The program was first announced during the budget last March and has been in effect since Sept. 1.

It offers a refund of $250 when buying glasses or contact lenses for children under 18 years old, costing taxpayers, in theory, about $36 million annually.

The government has said it believes the measure will help reduce the dropout rate.

The announcement was made by Legault at his party’s pre-session caucus.