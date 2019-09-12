Stage 4 water restrictions for parts of Kelowna rescinded

Kelowna Residents living south of Mission Creek can finally water their lawns and wash their cars again.

The Stage 4 water restrictions that were put in place on September 4, after a mechanical failure at the Eldorado pump station, have been rescinded.

The failed components have been replaced and the well has been cleaned and disinfected.

Laboratory confirmation that the water meets drinking standards is complete, and Interior Health has given approval to put the pump station back in service.

Customers south of Mission Creek were unable to use water for any outdoor purpose, including watering lawns and gardens or washing vehicles for a week.

Those residents can now return to Stage 1 water restrictions, which were put in place in June.

That means properties with an odd number address can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while those with an even address number can water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.