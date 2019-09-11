Surveillance video leads police to Roblin, Man. break-in suspects

A man and woman accused of breaking into a rural Manitoba pharmacy to steal medications are facing charges after surveillance video of the theft was posted online.

Police were called to the drug store in Roblin, Man. around 7:15 p.m. Sunday after two suspects broke the front door lock and took a quantity of opioid medication.

The suspects were captured in the act on video and the business owner immediately posted photos of the pair online.

Within hours someone in Yorkton, Sask. recognized the suspects and called police.

Gerald Ainsworth, 49 of Midland, Ont. and Ronni Chartrand, 42, of Swan River are each facing multiple charges including break and enter, possession of a schedule 1 substance (opioid), possession of stolen property, and possession of a weapon.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

