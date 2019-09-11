Kingston police investigating armed robbery at midtown motel

Police were called to a midtown Kingston motel on Wednesday afternoon to respond to an armed robbery.

Patrol officers, detectives from the major crimes unit as well as officers from the Kingston police forensic unit were on scene at the Knights Inn Wednesday afternoon to investigate the incident.

According to Det. Sgt. Jay Finn, the suspect used a knife during the robbery, but no one was injured.

Kingston police are not releasing what was stolen during the incident and Finn says there have been no arrests as of yet.

More information to come.

Detectives and forensics with #Kingston Police are investigating a robbery at the Knights Inn on Princess Street. The incident appears to have happened in a guest room, it's unknown if a weapon was used, police haven't commented on any details at this time.#ygk #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/oj5VtMbu5j — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) September 11, 2019