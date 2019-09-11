View Full Results
Crime
September 11, 2019 4:37 pm

Kingston police investigating armed robbery at midtown motel

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are on scene at the Knights Inn where an alleged robbery has taken place.

Dominic Christian Owens
Police were called to a midtown Kingston motel on Wednesday afternoon to respond to an armed robbery.

Patrol officers, detectives from the major crimes unit as well as officers from the Kingston police forensic unit were on scene at the Knights Inn Wednesday afternoon to investigate the incident.

According to Det. Sgt. Jay Finn, the suspect used a knife during the robbery, but no one was injured.

Kingston police are not releasing what was stolen during the incident and Finn says there have been no arrests as of yet.

More information to come.

