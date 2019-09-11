1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough: police

One person was taken to hospital following a collision in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a SUV at intersection of Lansdowne Street West and The Parkway.

READ MORE: Omemee man charged in March collision on Lansdowne Street that killed woman

The truck ended up partially on the centre median, with heavy front-end damage.

Police say the male driver of the pickup truck was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street at The Parkway in Peterborough. Avoid the area if possible, traffic is congested as a result #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/p5iMvdFUI5 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 11, 2019

A woman and child in the other vehicle were uninjured, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

WATCH (June 18, 2019): Peterborough’s worst intersections for collisions