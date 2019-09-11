Traffic
September 11, 2019 2:13 pm

1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lansdowne Street and The Parkway sent one person to hospital on Wednesday.

Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a collision in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a SUV at intersection of Lansdowne Street West and The Parkway.

The truck ended up partially on the centre median, with heavy front-end damage.

Police say the male driver of the pickup truck was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

A woman and child in the other vehicle were uninjured, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

