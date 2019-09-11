Saskatchewan weather outlook: rain continues across the province

Southern parts of Saskatchewan could see another 20 mm of rainfall.

Wednesday

Periods of rain and drizzle along with overcast conditions continue Wednesday in both Saskatoon and Regina with daytime highs sitting well below seasonal.

Thursday

Cloudy with scattered pockets of rain in central and northern parts of the province.

There’s a better chance of showers in the Regina area before we see sunshine start to return to Saskatchewan.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal with daytime highs in the mid-teens.

Friday

Sunshine returns to the province and temperatures climb into the 20s — above normal.

There’s another small chance at seeing some rain late Friday into the overnight hours.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 11 was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.