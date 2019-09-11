View Full Results
Weather
September 11, 2019 2:36 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: rain continues across the province

By Reporter  Global News

Periods of rain and drizzle along with overcast conditions continue Wednesday in both Saskatoon and Regina.

Skytracker Weather
Southern parts of Saskatchewan could see another 20 mm of rainfall.

Wednesday

Periods of rain and drizzle along with overcast conditions continue Wednesday in both Saskatoon and Regina with daytime highs sitting well below seasonal.

Rain continues Wednesday night into Thursday.

Skytracker Weather

Thursday

Cloudy with scattered pockets of rain in central and northern parts of the province.

There’s a better chance of showers in the Regina area before we see sunshine start to return to Saskatchewan.

Southern parts of the province could see up to 40 mm of rain before Saturday.

Skytracker Weather

Temperatures remain cooler than normal with daytime highs in the mid-teens.

Friday

Sunshine returns to the province and temperatures climb into the 20s — above normal.

There’s another small chance at seeing some rain late Friday into the overnight hours.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Sept. 11, 2019.

Skytracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Sept. 11, 2019.

Skytracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 11 was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Saskatoon.

Brenda Gawluk took the September 11 Your Saskatchewan photo near Saskatoon.

Brenda Gawluk / Viewer Submitted

