Vancouver woman facing 7 charges over alleged airport luggage thefts

Richmond RCMP say officers have busted another alleged luggage thief at the Vancouver International Airport.

Mounties said Miriam Tremblay, a 26-year-old Vancouver resident, was arrested on Aug. 2 and is now facing seven charges of theft under $5,000.

READ MORE: YVR airport distraction theft ring suspect now facing 9 charges

Tremblay is accused of pilfering luggage from baggage carousels at the airport between July 12 and Aug. 2 this summer in the airport’s domestic terminal.

WATCH: Woman arrested at YVR linked to airport theft ring

“Richmond RCMP YVR Detachment is committed to ensuring the safety and security of travellers to Vancouver International Airport,” said Sgt. Ross Lundie with the RCMP’s YVR detachment.

“Our officers, especially those from our airport crime unit, have been steadfast in gathering evidence to move this case forward.”

READ MORE: Woman arrested at Vancouver airport may be part of organized theft ring — police

Tremblay is due in Richmond provincial court on Wednesday.

Earlier in the spring, Miriam Fajardo, a foreign national, was convicted on three counts of theft under $5,000 for what police described as her part in a luggage theft ring.

Police said at the time that she was believed to be “part of a larger, organized theft group travelling from airport to airport.”