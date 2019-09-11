Bianca Andreescu speaks to media in Canada after U.S. Open title win

Bianca Andreescu is set to speak to Canadian media in Toronto on Wednesday for the first time since claiming the U.S. Open women’s title.

The Mississauga native will be speaking at the AVIVA Centre in Toronto at 11 a.m.

The 19-year-old beat one of the greatest players of all time Serena Williams in straight sets (6-3, 7-5) to capture her first Grand Slam title.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu’s coach wants tennis all-star to stay focused

It was also the first-ever Grand Slam title win for a Canadian in the sport.

“She’s won her first Grand Slam and I think she’s already said loud and clear she wants to win more,” Andreescu’s head coach Sylvain Bruneau said Tuesday.

Andreescu broke Williams right off the top of the match and breezed to a 6-3 first-set win. She held a 5-1 lead in the second set before Williams took control and roared back, eventually tying it at 5-5.

However, the Canadian, who is said to have nerves of steel, drowned out the cheer of the American crowd and held off the comeback, eventually taking the second set — and the match.

READ MORE: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says meditation, visualization formed winning mindset

The new phenom said she began every morning of the tournament visualizing and meditating how she could beat her opponent.

I put myself in situations (that) I think can happen in a match, basically,” Andreescu said Saturday night. “I just find ways to deal with that so I’m prepared for anything that comes my way.

“I think your biggest weapon is to be as prepared as you can. I really think that working your mind (is important) because at this level everyone knows how to play tennis.

“The thing that separates the best from the rest is just the mindset.”

— With files from Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press