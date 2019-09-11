TTC adds more buses on route for students displaced by York Memorial C.I. fire

The TTC says it has added two additional buses for the route servicing Scarlett Heights Academy, the school students displaced from York Memorial C.I. are now attending after a fire gutted the school earlier this year.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the buses will be added to the 32 Eglinton West route in both the mornings and afternoons from Monday to Friday to address overcrowding issues.

“We reached out to school administration for information regarding first and last class times and the buses will run to coincide with the start and end of the school day,” Green said in a statement.

A six-alarm fire on May 7 left York Memorial C.I. with severe structural damage and prompted the almost 900 students to be relocated to a nearby unused school formerly known as Scarlett Heights for the 2019-20 school year.

“There will be some growing pains as we adjust this service,” said Green. “Our route supervisors will monitor and we will make further adjustments where possible.”

Green said this is a “unique situation” and the TTC is in direct contact with the Toronto District School Board.

“We will use this unique situation as an opportunity to improve coordination with our partners at the school board going forward,” he said.

