Second fire breaks out at York Memorial C.I., roof collapses: Toronto fire

Toronto Fire is back at a high school in North York after flames and heavy smoke broke out again just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, causing part of the roof to collapse.

Firefighters were first called to York Memorial Collegiate Institute on Monday around 2:15 p.m. for a fire that erupted in the auditorium. Flames could be seen coming from a second-storey window of the school, fire officials said.

The first fire, which reached a 3rd alarm, remains under investigation with Toronto police, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office and Toronto Fire Services. The fire department said the investigation had not yet been completed when the second fire occurred.

Crews on scene battling the second 5-alarm fire said the two blazes are “separate and distinct fires.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said “it is very rare” that two fires would break out so close together in the same building.

“This is an extremely large building, there is a considerable volume of smoke and flame inside the building,” said Pegg.

Fire officials said part of the ceiling and roof has collapsed, bricks have come loose and fallen.

There is no word yet on what caused either of the fires.

The TDSB said students and staff should report to George Harvey Collegiate Institute on Tuesday, at the usual start time.

Do you see that orange glow inside? Those are the flames @TPFFA are up against here at York Memorial C I @tdsb smoke also a factor in making this a tough fight #fire #toronto @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/mhgHbJNvbD — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) May 7, 2019

The investigation into yesterday’s fire is ongoing in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshal and @TorontoPolice. All indications are that this fire is separate and distinct from the first fire yesterday. That investigation will continue and expand. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) May 7, 2019