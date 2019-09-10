View Full Results
Saskatchewan Roughriders
September 10, 2019 6:47 pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome back Jordan Williams-Lambert after NFL tryout

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert (84) warms up before CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Nov. 11, 2018.

Matt Smith / The Canadian Press
A A

Receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After getting cut by the Chicago Bears following the NFL pre-season, Williams-Lambert has signed a deal with the Roughriders that will keep him with Saskatchewan through 2020.

Story continues below

READ MORE: QB Chris Streveler leads Blue Bombers over Roughriders to maintain first in West

The six-foot-three, 228-pound Ball State graduate was the CFL West’s rookie of the year last season after making 62 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns.

READ MORE: Labour Day lives up to billing for Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker

Williams-Lambert, 25, had five receptions for 49 yards in three pre-season games with Chicago.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
CFL
Chicago Bears
NFL
Regina Sports
Riders
Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports
Wide Reciever

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.