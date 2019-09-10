Flin Flon RCMP searching for Channing cemetery vandals
RCMP are looking for information regarding damage to a cemetery in the tiny community of Channing, Man., just outside of Flin Flon near the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border.
Police said a suspect or suspects caused a significant amount of damage to the cemetery overnight on Friday, and are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423.
READ MORE: Winnipeg Ukrainian church forgives statue vandals, seeks return of stolen head
On Sept 6, Flin Flon #rcmpmb received a report of mischief at a cemetery in Channing. Overnight suspect(s) caused a significant amount of damage. Have info? Contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or call Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/LVZmkSbbAy
— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 10, 2019
WATCH: Place of worship becomes a crime scene
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.