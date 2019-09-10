Flin Flon RCMP searching for Channing cemetery vandals

RCMP are looking for information regarding damage to a cemetery in the tiny community of Channing, Man., just outside of Flin Flon near the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border.

Police said a suspect or suspects caused a significant amount of damage to the cemetery overnight on Friday, and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423.

On Sept 6, Flin Flon #rcmpmb received a report of mischief at a cemetery in Channing. Overnight suspect(s) caused a significant amount of damage. Have info? Contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or call Crime Stoppers.

