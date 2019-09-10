View Full Results
Crime
September 10, 2019 7:27 pm

Flin Flon RCMP searching for Channing cemetery vandals

By Online Journalist  Global News
Vandalism at the cemetery in Channing, Man.

Vandalism at the cemetery in Channing, Man.

Manitoba RCMP
A A

RCMP are looking for information regarding damage to a cemetery in the tiny community of Channing, Man., just outside of Flin Flon near the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border.

Police said a suspect or suspects caused a significant amount of damage to the cemetery overnight on Friday, and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ukrainian church forgives statue vandals, seeks return of stolen head

WATCH: Place of worship becomes a crime scene

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cemetery vandalism
Channing
Flin Flon
Flin Flon RCMP
Manitoba RCMP
Mischief
RCMP
Vandalism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.