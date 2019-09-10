William Avenue closed at Health Sciences Centre

William Avenue is closed in both directions at the Health Sciences Centre due to an apparent incident that has police on scene.

Drivers are being encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

There are reports that the incident involved a vehicle and pedestrian crash, but police have not confirmed this.

Watch for more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg gives green light to school speed zone project

CLOSURE: William at HSC. William is closed both directions for a @wpgpolice police incident. Use alternate routes. Heavy traffic around the area #traffic #winnipeg — Trafficnet Winnipeg (@TRAFFICwinnipeg) September 10, 2019

WATCH: Two-vehicle crash closes Manitoba highway Monday