September 10, 2019 5:45 pm

William Avenue closed at Health Sciences Centre

By Online Journalist  Global News

The scene at Health Sciences Centre.

James Rinn/Global News
William Avenue is closed in both directions at the Health Sciences Centre due to an apparent incident that has police on scene.

Drivers are being encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

There are reports that the incident involved a vehicle and pedestrian crash, but police have not confirmed this.

Watch for more information as it becomes available.

