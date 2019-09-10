$24 million now in place, Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre construction set to begin

The transformation of the former Ancaster Memorial School into a $24-million centre for the arts is about to begin.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson says all funding is in place, the site plan has been approved and the construction contract has been awarded.

He expects work to begin within the next few weeks at the Wilson Street location and that construction will be completed in about two years.

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi confirmed an additional $1.1 million in federal funding to cover equipment costs on Tuesday morning, bringing the total federal commitment to $2.6 million.

Tassi notes that over $5 million has been raised for the project in private donations, “a commitment that we are very happy to be able to support.”

She adds that the investment “will allow hundreds of our children and youth the opportunity to express their talents” by creating affordable spaces for local artists and cultural entrepreneurs.”

The Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre will also feature a performing arts theatre, art galleries, studios and rehearsal halls.