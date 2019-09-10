Regional district increases maximum size for docks in the Shuswap

Dock sizes in the Shuswap have been given the enlargement green light.

On Tuesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced that the maximum size for docks on a number of Shuswap-area lakes has been increased following new regulations.

According to the regional district, lakes affected by the new bylaw change include Humamilt Lake, Hunakwa Lake, Little White Lake, Shuswap Lake, White Lake, and portions of Adams and Mara Lakes.

The CSRD said its previous lakes zoning bylaw set a dock’s surface area at 24 square metres (258 square feet), not including the walkway.

Now, a dock’s allowable surface area will be 33.45 square metres (360 square feet).

“Prior to adoption of this bylaw, there was extensive public consultation, which included a survey filled out by more than 300 people and public hearing, as well as sampling of the average dock sizes in the area,” the CSRD said in a press release.

The CSRD noted that a park’s dock platform size was also increased, from 24 square metres to 40 square metres (430 square feet).

There were also minor changes to a dock’s platform width (to 3.05 square metres from 3 square metres) and walkway width (to 1.52 square metres from 1.5 square metres).

Lastly, the regional district said its lake zoning bylaw allows docks for waterfront properties only. In the North and South Shuswap (Electoral Areas C and F), a development permit is required for installing a dock, and that development permits for dock installation are expected to become a requirement in rural Sicamous (Electoral Area E) in 2020.