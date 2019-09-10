Drilling suspended, worker hospitalized after incident on drilling rig near N.L.

Drilling has been suspended at a drilling platform located off the coast of N.L., after an incident on Sept. 6, 2019, sent a worker to hospital.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) said on Monday that they initiated a formal investigation into the incident that occurred on the Suncor-operated Transocean Barents.

The C-NLOPB said the worker was injured as they prepared the rig for forecasted weather.

The worker was reportedly caught between a 1400-kg steel adapter weight and a rail during crane operations.

An “all stop” was immediately called onboard the platform and a medic and emergency response team were called to the scene.

The injured worker was transferred by medevac to St. John’s soon after.

The worker is now in stable condition and remains in hospital under observation, but the C-NLOPB said the incident had the potential to be fatal.

Drilling operations onboard Transocean Barents will not resume until Suncor has received approval from C-NLOPB.