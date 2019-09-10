Swoop Airlines flight to Edmonton makes emergency landing at Abbotsford airport

A Swoop flight bound for Edmonton made an emergency landing in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning.

According to the airline, Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford after striking birds shortly after takeoff. All passengers have disembarked the Boeing 737 and are waiting in the terminal.

Update: We can confirm Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford due to a bird strike shortly after departure. All travellers were offloaded safely and without incident. Thank you to our captain and crew for ensuring the safety of our travellers. — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) September 10, 2019

Fadhi Abu-Ghanem says he was sitting in seat 30F near the back of the plane when he spotted flames and recorded it on his cellphone.

“I started yelling, ‘Fire in the right engine, fire in the right engine!’ The flight attendant came running and she’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I said, ‘There’s a fire in the right engine.’

“We probably got to a couple thousand feet in the air, fire was still coming out of the engine, and the captain said we were doing an emergency landing.

“It looks like we had rocket boosters attached to the plane if you see the video.”