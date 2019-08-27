Two people hurt in small plane crash at Salmon Arm airport: TSB

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed at Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene, including members of the Salmon Arm Fire Department, who said the crash happened around 9 a.m.

The fire department told Global News the single-engine plane crashed just short of runway’s north end and sustained significant damage, but no fire occurred.

#SalmonArm update…. Units onscene . one aircraft off the runway two patients trapped — Shuswapscanner (@Shuswapscanner) August 27, 2019

READ MORE: RCMP say two hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash into lake, clipped power line

Meanwhile, the Transportation Safety Board told CFJC that the incident happened just before 9 a.m., and that two people were on board.

The TSB also said the plane landed short of the runway and crashed.

The fire department said it assisted BC Ambulance regarding the plane’s two occupants.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 17, 2019): Plane crash seriously injures 2 men near Black Diamond, Alta.

It’s unknown what injuries the two occupants suffered, though the fire department said a medivac was brought in for one person.

“There’s damage to the aircraft and the emergency crew responded on the runway,” TSB Pacific Regional manager Yanick Sarazin told CFJC.

“We are going to do what we call a Class 5 investigation, which [means] we’re going to gather some data and do some analysis, but we’re actually not going to be physically on site.”