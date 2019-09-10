$8,000 worth of collectible coins stolen from home in Kawartha Lakes: OPP
OPP are investigating the theft of a large sum of collectible coins from a home in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the former Manvers Township, about 25 kilometres south of Lindsay, for reports of a break and enter.
The investigation revealed that earlier in the day, a suspect or suspects entered the home through a damaged basement window. Collectible coins totalling $8,000 were reported stolen.
OPP continue to investigate.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
