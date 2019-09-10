Northumberland OPP probe alleged convenience store robbery in Colborne
OPP are investigating an alleged robbery at a convenience store in Northumberland County early Tuesday.
Northumberland OPP say officers were called just after midnight to investigate a reported robbery at the Circle K convenience store on King Street East in Colborne, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.
Police say three suspects entered the store and demanded the cashier hand over money in a cash register.
Police say the cashier gave them an undisclosed amount of money and the suspects then fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421, the force’s provincial communication centre at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
