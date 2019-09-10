Crime
September 10, 2019 11:19 am

Northumberland OPP probe alleged convenience store robbery in Colborne

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP allege the Circle K convenience store on King Street East in Colborne was robbed early Tuesday.

Global News file
A A

OPP are investigating an alleged robbery at a convenience store in Northumberland County early Tuesday.

Northumberland OPP say officers were called just after midnight to investigate a reported robbery at the Circle K convenience store on King Street East in Colborne, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Kingston police take little time to catch armed robber after overnight incident

Police say three suspects entered the store and demanded the cashier hand over money in a cash register.

Police say the cashier gave them an undisclosed amount of money and the suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421, the force’s provincial communication centre at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Man remains unphased by armed bar robbery, lights cigarette

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Circle K
Circle K robbery
Colborne
Colborne crime
Colborne robbery
Convenience Store robbery
Crime
king street east
Northumberland County
Northumberland OPP
Robbery
Store Robbery

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.