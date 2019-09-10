Uber drivers now able to pick up passengers at Regina airport

Uber drivers in the Queen City have a lot more freedom when it comes to operating at the Regina airport.

The Regina Airport Authority said they have received the proper business license from the city, allowing ride share companies to now pick up passengers.

Drivers were only able to drop off passengers before the new regulation came into effect on Monday.

“All commercial vehicles, that are not Capital cabs who are available on the front curb, will be able to drop you off on the terminal curb,” said James Bogusz, Regina Airport Authority CEO and president.

“For pickups, what you do when you call your Uber through your app is simply go out the front door, walk right across to our commercial vehicle lane, conveniently located in our short term parking lot.”

The Regina airport approved its new commercial vehicle strategy in June, which included the ability for ride share.

“We’ve been asked by our customers for many years to continue to give more choice,” Bogusz said.

“Whether it’s rideshare, competitive cab companies, buses or shuttles, we really want to welcome the competition here at the airport.”

On top of the new regulation, the airport has waived their annual commercial vehicle fee of $600.

“What we are doing instead, as really any airport in the country who deals with commercial vehicles, were charging a per trip fee,” Bogusz said.

“It’s going to be $2 per pick up and $2 for drop off, applied to commercial operators. They will choose whether or not they want to transfer that fee to the passenger.”

Uber launched in Regina in May.

