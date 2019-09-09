Edmonton man who killed his mother experienced ‘acute cannabis-induced psychosis’: court documents

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are graphic in nature.

Court documents suggest a man who stabbed his mother to death in their kitchen was experiencing acute cannabis-induced psychosis.

Jason Glenn Dickout was 30 when he killed his mother, Kathy, six times. He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the April 17, 2017 killing.

READ MORE: 53-year-old woman found dead in northeast Edmonton home, homicide detectives investigating

An agreed statement of facts introduced in his case says Dickout and his sister smoked marijuana at 8:30 p.m. on April 16. He took two puffs while his mother was out shopping for groceries.

Kathy Dickout returned home at about 10:30 p.m. and Jason helped her unpack the groceries. Shortly after that, court documents say he started “screaming in a manner similar to experiencing night terrors, exhibiting signs of erratic and anxious behavior, making other animalistic noises and talking nonsensically.”

His sister tried to calm him down by offering him cannabis oil and he took some.

At 12:26 the next morning, Dickout’s sister called 911. She had fled the home and told officers Jason had stabbed their mother and appeared to have suffered a psychotic break. She said Jason was screaming “like a crazy person.”

READ MORE: Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman in northeast Edmonton to undergo assessment

Police arrived and found Jason Dickout naked from the waist down. Blood droplets were on his face and T-shirt and his bare feet were smeared with blood.

As police gave him directions, court documents say he retreated back into the home and laughed hysterically.

Police later found Kathy Dickout lying on the kitchen floor with a large amount of blood around her head and torso. A six-inch kitchen knife laid next to her.

Kathy had been stabbed six times and suffered six more knife wounds. The medical examiner determined the cut that killed her severed her jugular vein and carotid artery.

As police took Jason Dickout into custody he was heard shouting: “This was all for a laugh,” and “I killed my mom. She was beautiful. She was always thinking of me. I’m her son. She loves her son. Why?

“At one point, he stared straight at Det. Andrew Larson and began yelling, ‘Mom, is that you? Sorry Mom. I’m sorry, Mom!'”

READ MORE: 53-year-old woman murdered in northeast Edmonton was stabbed to death

Responding EMTs needed to sedate Dickout before he was taken to hospital and later arrested.

Two doctors examined Dickout at Alberta Hospital to see if mental illness played a role in the killing. They both determined Dickout “experienced acute cannabis-induced psychosis, which was both self-induced and transient with the symptoms, with the symptoms abating within a couple of days.”

Court documents say Dickout reports never consuming cannabis oil before that day.

Sentencing for Dickout’s manslaughter conviction was supposed to begin on Monday. That sentencing hearing will now not be heard until the new year.

Last November, the court had ordered another assessment of the accused. That assessment has yet to be completed.