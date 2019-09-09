Coroners’ inquest set for two men who died in 2015 police-involved shooting in Burnaby

The BC Coroners Service is launching an inquest into the fatal shooting of two people in Burnaby four years ago.

Matthew Charles Miles, 47, and Kenneth Robert Hanna, 48, died of gunshot wounds in September 2015, on Frances Street near Boundary Road.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Office, confirmed at the time that it had been informed of an officer-involved shooting at the location.

At the time, the RCMP said it was responding to reports of a shooting in the home.

When police arrived, they found a suspect was still inside and tried unsuccessfully to negotiate, after which police entered the property because other people may still have been at risk, according to the RCMP.

Shots were fired and two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroners Service said inquests are mandatory under B.C. law for any deaths that occur while a person is detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

Coroner Michael Eglison and a jury will hear evidence about the deaths under oath, and the jury will determine how, where, when and by what means they occurred.

Unlike a public inquiry, a coroner’s inquest does not find legal fault or assign blame. It may, however, make recommendations to try and prevent future deaths.

The inquest is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2019 at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

