Man charged in weekend stabbing outside Lethbridge’s supervised consumption site

A Lethbridge man is facing charges after a weekend stabbing outside the city’s supervised consumption site (SCS).

On Saturday afternoon, police said two men got into a fight in the street; one of them hit the other in the head, causing that man to fall to the ground where he was then stabbed in the face.

The 39-year-old victim was treated in hospital and later released.

The 29-year-old suspect was later found at a north Lethbridge residence and arrested without incident.

Police said Monday that the men knew each other.

Nathan Luke Brewer has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon. He’s also prohibited from being within 100 metres of the SCS.

Police said Brewer was released from custody, then re-arrested for breaching that condition when he attended the site on Sunday.

Brewer is back in custody awaiting a second Judicial Interim Release hearing. He’s scheduled to appear in court in relation to his assault charges on Sept. 18.